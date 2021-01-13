SUWASERIYA Ambulance staff in the priority list of COVID vaccine recipients- State Minister, Dr. Sudharshani Fernandopulle.

State Minister, Dr. Sudharshani Fernandopulle of Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID Prevention stated that 1990 Suwaseriya emergency ambulance staff undertakes massive responsibility in curtailing the covid pandemic situation and therefore they are to be included in the priority list of coronavirus vaccine recipients.



State Minister mentioned above while joining an observation visit to the head office of 1990 Suwaseriya foundation. While observing the tasks and operations carried out by Suwaseriya in the wake of the pandemic, State Minister discussed its shortcomings, future plans and its future performance amidst covid condition with the Suwaseriya staff.



In order to control a covid pandemic, currently, Suwaseriya owns 297 number of fully equipped ambulances, 1399 staff including drivers. Its call center receives more than 5300 telephone calls daily and so far its operation center has received 3,424,590 phone calls. Daily it costs Rs. 5332 for a single task and Suwaseriya delivers its services free to the public. For the last 10 months, it has cost Rs. 1500 million.



Secretary to the State Ministry of Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID Prevention Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva, Chairman of Suwaseriya Foundation Duminda Rathnayaka, its Chief Executive Officer Sohan de Silva, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Srilal de Silva were present at this occasion.