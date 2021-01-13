Thai Pongal Message

Tamils who live by the Hindu faith consider Thai Pongal to mark the dawn of a new year during which their expectations would be fulfilled. On this joyful occasion, I join our Tamil brethren to share their joy and happiness.

On this blessed day, they boil freshly harvested rice with milk with the wish for prosperity for themselves, their families, the country and the entire world at large. My sole objective and that of our Government is to usher in prosperity to all Sri Lankans irrespective of racial or religious differences. What contains in our government policy statement, Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour, is the means to achieve this noble objective.

Paying gratitude is a hallmark of the Sri Lankan society. Thai Pongal festival which dedicates the first harvest to the Sun symbolizes the values that our society cherishes since time immemorial. As such, Thai Pongal has become an integral part of the national culture. I extend my best wishes to Tamils of Sri Lanka who celebrate the Thai Pongal festival, which has earned the respect and recognition of the society and also which marks

the noble virtues honoured by the people.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa

January 13, 2021