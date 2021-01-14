Parliament continues to function adhering with health guidelines - Secretary General Dhammika Dasanayake

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake stated that the Proceedings of Parliament will continue in accordance with health guidelines given by the health authorities, following three Members of Parliament were infected with COVID-19 virus.

Mr. Dasanayake said that discussions had been held with the health authorities regarding the situation and that all the places where the COVID 19 infected MPs were staying had been disinfected by now.



Mr. Dasanayake stated that random PCR tests are being conducted for the parliamentary staff members and also said that arrangements have been made with the health officials to conduct PCR tests for the staff members at the Parliament complex in the next few days. Mr. Dasanayake said that the Staff perform their duties in accordance with health regulations.