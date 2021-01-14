Public asked to celebrate Thai Pongal strictly following Covid guidelines.

The doctor further commented, Covid has become a continuous threat to us and we have to be extremely careful during festive season. Authorities and religious leaders should be careful not to gather more than 25 devotees per kovil as it is extremely dangerous for many people to gather during this time.

Although Thai Pongal is a time of togetherness with relatives and friends, this time it should be limited to close family members and refrain from visiting relatives in other areas.

The threat of Covid 19 is still prevailing among us so we can get infected unexpectedly. So, take care of your family during this festive season. I wish a healthy Thai Pongal day.