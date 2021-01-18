Ambassador – designate of Sri Lanka to Qatar Mafaz Mohideen assumes duties in Doha

The Ambassador – designate of Sri Lanka to Qatar Mohamed Mafaz Mohideen assumed duties at the Embassy of Sri Lanka on 17 January 2021.

His assumption of duties was marked by a simple ceremony that began with religious observances. Multi religious representatives performed religious observances to invoke blessings for a successful tenure of duty.

Addressing the Embassy staff, Ambassador-designate Mafaz Mohideen emphasized the importance of working as a team to advance the national interests, welfare of Sri Lankans and to further strengthening bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Qatar. He also set out his targets including promotion of tourism, trade and investment between the two countries.

Prior to his appointment as the Ambassador to Qatar, he served as the Head of Technology & Operations, Eclipse in Capital Partners London and also held a senior management position in Standard Chartered Bank PLC, in London.

Ambassador-designate Mohideen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Imperial College London. He is an old boy of D.S. Senanayaka College, Colombo.