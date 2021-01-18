Parliament to Reconvene Tomorrow

The Committee on Parliamentary Business which met today morning (18), under the patronage of the Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena decided to convene Parliament tomorrow (19) and the day after tomorrow (20).



Accordingly, the Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake said that it was decided to continue the business of Parliament while fully adhering with the COVID-19 health regulations.



The Secretary General stated that six orders under the Special Commodity Levy Act and a resolution under the Customs Ordinance will be taken up for debate in Parliament tomorrow (19) at 10.00 a.m. Accordingly, time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allotted for the Members of Parliament to present Questions for Oral Answers limited to a

number of ten questions.



Furthermore, the Secretary General state that the Adjournment Motion by MP and Leader of Jathika Jana balawegaya Hon. Anura Kumara Dissanayaka is scheduled to be taken up on the 20 th of January from 11.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Whilst Parliament sittings for the day shall proceed without a lunch break, a time period of an hour from 10.00 a.m to 11.00 a.m. has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers. The Hon. Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena, Hon. Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando, Hon. Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella, Hon. Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, G. L. Peiris, Dullas Alahapperuma and Hon. MPs Douglas Devananda, Mahinda Samarasinghe, Diln Perera, Rishad Bathiudeen, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Mano Ganesan, M. A. Sumanthiran were present at the meeting held.



Several doctors from the Office of the Director General of Health Services, who recently conducted PCR tests in Parliament, were also called before the Committee on Parliamentary Business for the purpose of consultation regarding the conduct of parliamentary sittings adhering with all health guidelines.



During the initial discussions held, it was advised that since there was no danger in Parliament, Parliament meetings could be held in strict compliance with all health regulations said the Secretary General of Parliament.