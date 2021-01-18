Action will be taken to develop farm production activities to meet local and export demands- State Ministry of Canals and Common Infrastructure Development in Settlements in Mahaweli Zones Siripala Gamlath

Action will be taken to develop 18 farms in ten Mahaweli Zones in order to meet the local demand for food crops and also targeting the export market says State Ministry of Canals and Common Infrastructure Development in Settlements in Mahaweli Zones Siripala Gamlath.

State Minister Gamlath points out a substantial contribution could be given to meet the local demand for food crops by maintaining Mahaweli Farm Production under proper management. He said this would help make President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s local food crop cultivation program under ‘Vision of Prosperity’ a reality.

The minister was participating in an opening of a One-Stop-Shop Mahaweli Zone Farm Production complex at Girandurukotte recently.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of Irrigation Minister and State Minister of State Defense, Home Affairs, and Disaster Management Chamal Rajapaksa.

‘21 farms are maintained in the ten Mahaweli zones. 18 of them are operating. They supply fresh and quality vegetables and fruits to meet the demand in the market. Measures will be taken to develop these farms to enable them to produce for the export market as well, addressing the media during the opening, State Minister Siripala Gamlath said.

He reiterated that the attention has been drawn to set up ‘One Stop Shop’ Mahaweli Zone Farm Productions throughout the country with the intention of providing nutritious and chemical-free foods to Sri Lanka consumers.

Rural and School Infrastructure Development State Minister Thenuka Vidanagamage, Secretary of the State Ministry of Canals and Common Infrastructure Development in Settlements in Mahaweli Zones, Engineer W.B.Palugaswewa, Deputy Director-General of the Sri Lanka Mahaweli Authority, Engineer P.G. Gunapala, Residential Enterprises Manager of Mahaweli C zone, Ubhaya Kalyana Kumara, and several others were present on the occasion.