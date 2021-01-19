Cabinet approves provision of relief to electricity consumers affected by Covid-19 pandemic

Cabinet approval is given for a concessionary period of 6 months from the date of the bill to avoid interruption of electricity connection for the domestic, commercial and industrial electricity consumers within the areas isolated for more than 14 days to settle their electricity bills.

Furthermore, Cabinet gives the opportunity for the film theaters registered under National Film Cooperation to settle electricity bills from March to December 2020 through 12 equal installments to avoid any electricity connection interruptions.

Also, the Cabinet permitted the inns registered under the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority to settle electricity bills and water bills from 1st of March 2020 to 28th of February 2021 through 12 equal installments without any interruption to an electricity supply.

The above details were stated by the Minister of Mass Media and Cabinet Spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella at the cabinet decisions media conference held today (19) at the Government Information Department.