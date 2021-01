With the assistance of MTC Exotic Supermarket, the Embassy was able to obtain without any cost, shelf space to position Sri Lankan products in the heart of Vienna. This initiative will attract new market opportunities for Sri Lankan products in Austria.

MTC Exotic is a popular supermarket chain in Austria with a strong customer base which would provide the ideal platform to promote Sri Lankan products and increase the market share.

MTC Exotic plans to attract competitive suppliers for 30 Sri Lankan consumer products which could be marketed in Austria to coincide with the Sri Lanka’s 73 Independence Day celebration in Austria. This initiative will further enhance market access to Sri Lankan products in Austria.