A Covid 19 patient who had escaped from Punanani Treatment Center yesterday (19) has been located and arrested in the area of Pelpitiya, Ehaliyagoda.

The escaped patient is a 43 years old male and he has now been sent for treatments again under quarantine guidelines.

According to the Police Media Spokesperson, investigations are being carried out to find how the patient had traveled from Valaichchenai to Ehaliyagoda and legal action will be

taken against him under the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance.