Veteran journalist and media personality Kala Keerthi Edwin Ariyadasa who has rendered an immense service to media and journalism passes away.

He was born on 3rd December 1922 in Unawatuna, Galle, and was 98 years old at the time of his death.

He was considered a veteran journalist, film critic, environmentalist, and teacher in Sri Lanka and he was fluent in both Sinhala and English languages.

As a senior journalist, Mr. Ariyadasa has won People’s Awards, Media Awards, National Awards, and many other awards.