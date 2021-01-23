Donation of Rs.12 Million medical equipment to Colombo National Hospital

Professor Channa Jayasumana states the National Medicines Regulatory Authority has given permission for the first time for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19.

The donation of Rs. 12 Million essential medical equipment and other medical equipment necessary to the Colombo National Hospital (Accident and Orthopedic Division) was given by the State Pharmaceutical Corporation with the presence of the State Minister of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Professor Channa Jayasumana.

State Minister further expressed his views as follows;

“By now State Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Corporation has earned around Rs.1 billion. That is a commendable fact. Why couldn’t the previous chairmen achieve such profit? We have to see what has happened for profit-making. We also have to find out why state institutions are not making a profit.”

“Today is a special day as the National Medicines Regulatory Authority has given the permission for the first time for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19. This is the first time that a vaccine has been given to Covid-19 in Sri Lanka. Recently we were questioned for not providing the vaccine like Bhutan, Nepal, and the Maldives. Our country has been highly immunized for nearly a century and will be vaccinated in a few days.”

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Professor Channa Jayasumana, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID-19 Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Secretary of State Ministry of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals K.R Uduwawala and Chairman of State Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Corporation Dr. Uthpala Indrawansa were presented at this occasion.