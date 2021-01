A cordial discussion between the Minister of Fisheries, Douglas Devananda, and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Woonjin Jeong was held (20) at the Ministry of Fisheries, Maligawatta, Colombo 10.

The discussion was focused on the development of fishery harbors in Sri Lanka and the Ambassador has agreed to the provision of necessary technical and financial assistance to develop the Sri Lankan fisheries industry.

Some of the staff officials of the Ministry were present on this occasion.