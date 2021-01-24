Formulating a new system to control Covid-19 is timely and relevant - State Minister Sudarshani Fernandopulle

Minister of State Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle asserts at the daily Covid-19 Analysis Committee that the risk of transmitting the virus is higher in the first 10 days of an infected person and therefore identifying this and initiating a new system to control the virus is timely.

She says, since the higher risk of virus transmission from an infected individual is within the first 10 days, it is necessary to identify that time period, the spread and nature of the virus during this time, and to introduce new scientific methods to control the virus based on the said facts.

State Minister further explained, the Sri Lankan Government on the advice of the President spends a huge amount of money to control the spread the pandemic. Although it is controlled to a certain extent, it is necessary to initiate scientifically-based strategic ways to limit the spread of the virus and to save time and money simultaneously.

In addition, she pointed out that depending on medically proven facts, steps should be taken to treat the asymptomatic patients at treatment centers during the first 10 days and they should be kept under medical supervision at their houses during the remaining four days. She also mentioned the need to prepare this method of treatment as “early admission early discharge”.

The discussion was also focused on whether to continue the existing methods of testing, a period of hospitalization, quarantine process, and surveillance system to curtail the spread of Covid-19 or to alter these methods depending on the novel facts identified regarding the nature of the virus.

Secretary to the Ministry of Health Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Secretary to the State Ministry Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva, Director General of Health Services Asela Gunawardana, and Chief Epidemiologist, Dr. Sudath Samaraweera were also present at this discussion.