Schools in the Western Province will be reopened from today (January 25) only for students appearing for the GCE Ordinary Level Examination

Except for the schools that are in the isolated areas, other schools in the Western Province will be reopened from today (January 25) for students who sit for the GCE Ordinary Level Examination in March.

Minister of Education Professor G.L Peiris states that GCE Ordinary Level Examination will be held from 1st of March to 11th of March and there is 79000 students from the Western Province who are expected to sit for the examination. The said decision was taken for the sake of these students to follow up and continue their studies.

A discussion regarding the reopening of Western Province schools was held recently among the Education Minister, ministry officials, health officials, and Western Province Education Director and it was concluded with the fact that it is not practical for Isurupaya to give a common decision regarding all the schools, thus it would be more relevant for the District Development Committees to take the decision.

Accordingly, the Chairpersons of the District Development Committees, Government Agents, and Regional Medical Officers were informed to take action and provide full assistance in this regard.

Moreover, Chairpersons of the District Development Committees, other health, and education officers as well as principals altogether were advised to hold a meeting and determine the schools that can be reopened under the current Covid-19 pandemic situation and inform the details to the Education Ministry before 3rd of February.

Minister further said the total number of schools in the Western Province is 1576, out of which about 900 schools are likely to be reopened as per health guidelines and by the 15th of February it will be possible to gradually reopen the Western Province schools for the other students considering the current situation of the country and based on the instructions given by the health authorities.

Secretary to the Ministry of Education Prof. Kapila Perera asserted Western Province schools will be reopened for students appearing for the GCE Ordinary Level Examination adhering to health and safety guidelines.

However, he further said that the students from remote areas have been given the opportunity to go to their nearest school.