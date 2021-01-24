Youth recruitment drive begins; Join us as productive and professional Army soldiers



(Press Release)

Directorate of Recruiting in the Army covering all Security Force Headquarters (SFHQs) in close collaboration with all Divisional Secretariats has launched an island-wide project to recruit youth to the Army, the country's most disciplined and well-organized service provider at village level within these three months (Jan-March) in an effort to attract more numbers of energetic and physically fit youth with clean records to replenish existing vacancies in trade and general duty spheres of the organization.

Directorate of Recruiting in a new gesture after holding a series of awareness programmes at all SFHQ levels in Jaffna, Mullaittivu, Kilinochchi, Wanni, Central, East and the West during December 22-31, 2020 sought the establishment of separate recruitment boards at each Security Force Headquarters (SFHQ), presided by a Brigade Commander under the supervision of the Brigadier General Staff exclusively for this purpose.

Accordingly, on the guidelines given by General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, Director Recruiting Brigadier Nandana Dunuwila, together with Lieutenant Colonel Shiron Molligoda, Staff Officer I at Directorate of Recruiting was keen on resolving several practical impediments that were associated with the recruitment drive and implementing measures to tap youth manpower effectively at regional levels, close to their dwelling areas in order to attract at least three youth from each village to the organization.

Those wishing to join the Army as recruits are therefore requested to directly contact following telephone numbers at SFHQ levels in respective areas and receive guidance for recruitment and more information as regards age limits, education, qualifications, salary particulars, perks and allowances, medical and other facilities or directly visit the nearest military establishment at respective areas with all documents and contact the Recruitment Officer appointed for the purpose.

Contact Telephone Nos:

SFHQ-Jaffna - 011 4056102 / 076 5303715

SFHQ-Wanni (Vavuniya) - 076 6907293

SFHQ- East (Welikanda) - 027 2259128 / 076 6907297

SFHQ-Kilinochchi - 076 4514395 / 070 1918333

SFHQ-Mullaittivu - 071 2138268

SFHQ-West (Panagoda) - 076 5303721

SFHQ-Central (Diyathalawa) - 076 6907304 / 0765303719

Directorate of Recruiting (Kohuwala) - 011 2815080 / 011 3137553