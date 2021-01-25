Indian fisherman on poaching vessel tests positive for COVID-19 following quarantine period

Sri Lanka Navy during a special operation in northern season 09th January 2021 apprehended 09 Indian fishermen along with their trawler, for poaching in Sri Lankan waters. Subsequent to this apprehension, these 09 individuals were directed for 14 days of quarantine due to COVID -19 concerns.

On completion of their quarantine period on 22nd January, the Indian fishermen were subjected to a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test before handing them over to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DFAR) authorities for legal action, where one Indian fisherman had tested positive for COVID-19.

Upon the instruction of Regional Epidemiologist Jaffna the Indian fisherman who contracted COVID-19 was taken to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kilinochchi for treatment. Further, the remaining 08 Indian fishermen were directed for another 14 days of quarantine again.

Further, the Navy continues to strengthen its efforts to prevent the entry of novel coronavirus into the country across maritime borders and urge the community to be vigilant and minimize contacting foreign fisher folks at sea, making this a reason.