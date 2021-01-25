Defence Secretary reviews Sandahiru Seya project deadlines

Defence Secretary Gen. Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) directed all stakeholders, who have been assigned to construct Sandahiru Seya to comply with the work schedule in order to meet the deadline.

While inspecting the progress of Stupa constructions (24), the country’s one of the biggest pagodas, the Defence Secretary instructed all stakeholders to extend their fullest support to meet the deadline projected in completion of the process.

The Defence Secretary expressed these remarks during a visit made to the Sandahiru Seya premises, Anuradhapura to inquire into the work progress.

The erecting of square chamber, assembly of sacred rings over the square chamber, minaret, setting of conical spire, placing of sacred symbolic crystal at the pointing tip, proposed inscriptions, engravings, sculpture and art work were also discussed during a meeting held at the sacred venue.

According to Gen. Gunaratne, plans are underway for the exposition of sacred symbolic crystal for public veneration prior to setting it up.

He reviewed the groundwork with regard to the erection of Bo-Tree House (Bodhigaraya) during his arrival at the sacred premises.

Gen. Gunaratne also placed bricks at the dome after arriving at the site where the constructions are underway.

Sandahiru Seya erection was initiated under the patronage of the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa in appreciation of the noble services rendered by the Security Forces and the Police to eliminate the three-decade-long ruthless terrorism from the country.

Once completed, this would also be considered as one of the largest pagodas in the island within the 16 places of veneration.

The mega construction undertaken by the Tri-Forces is 282 feet in height with a circumference of 801 feet.



The Air Force Commander Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana, Military Liaison Officer Brig. Dinesh Nanayakkara, Senior military officers, projects officers, architects and artists were also present during the visit.