“Shrama Vasana” scholarship awarding today

The Ministry of Labour confirms the annual scholarship awarding for the children of the workers who either suffered accidental death or disability while in service in factories will take place this year as well.

The scholarship program was initiated by the Shrama Vasana Fund which was established through the income of the Shrama Vasana lottery which was started by the Prime Minister Mahinda in 1966 when he was the then Labour Minister.

The purpose of this program is to foster the education of the children whose caretaker or the breadwinner of the family have lost their livelihood due to disabilities.

Accordingly, the awarding of scholarships or the year 2020 will be held today (26) at 11.00 am at the auditorium of the Labor Department, Narahenpita under the patronage of the Minister of Labour, Attorney-at-Law Nimal Siripala de Silva.

This is the 21st Shrama Vasana Scholarship awarding program which was initially launched in 2000. So far, scholarships and educational assistance have been provided to nearly 2000 students, and this year scholarships and assistance will be provided to nearly 100 children.

Against the backdrop of the spread of Covid-19, the Minister of Labour has instructed to limit the arrival of the scholarship recipients to Colombo but arrangements have been made to bring the children to the regional labor offices and provide them with scholarships concurrently with the said event.

The Ministry of Labour affirms that the scholarships and educational assistance will be provided to students in Colombo, Ratnapura, Matara, Hambantota, Kandy, Gampaha, Moneragala, Kegalle, Galle, Anuradhapura, Puttalam, Kalutara, Ampara and Jaffna districts.

Each child will receive a fixed deposit of Rs. 50,000, school equipment of Rs. 10,000 and vouchers for shoes worth Rs. 2,000. The custodians of the children can get the interest on this fixed deposit once in three months.

Secretary to the Ministry Mapa Pathirana, Chairman of the Shrama Vasana Fund Jude Nilukshan, General Manager DR. Jayalath, Commissioner General of Labour Ministry Prahbath Chandrakeerthi are scheduled to attend this meeting.