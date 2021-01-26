No final decision has been made regarding the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Port – The Government is pursuing a flexible policy - Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella states today (26) that no final decision has been made regarding the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Port.

He stated this answering a question posed by a journalist during the Cabinet decision media briefing press conference held today (26) at the Government Information Department.

Minister further expressed the following views regarding this scenario;

Various debates and discussions regarding this matter are taking place and the Cabinet has not taken any decision on this. Also, if it is invested in the stock market, only 49% will be invested and 51% will always be kept with the government.

He pointed out that any of this is not the final decision. A final decision on this matter will come to light after further discussions on this regard and based on these discussions a flexible policy will be followed by the government while considering the geopolitical concerns of the country.