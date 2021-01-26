January 26, 2021
    political Current Affairs

    January 26, 2021
    The government has not decided to increase fuel prices - Minister Keheliya Rambukwella

    Minister of Mass Media, Keheliya Rambukwella stated today (26) the government has not decided to increase fuel prices.

    He said the above during the Cabinet decisions media briefing held today (26) at the Government Information Department when a journalist questioned whether there is any government intervention on the increase of fuel prices.

