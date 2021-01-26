Webinar on cooperation between ICT sectors of Sri Lanka and Viet Nam

The Embassy of Sri Lanka, in association with the Export Development Board (EDB) organized a virtual meeting on 21 January 2021 to explore cooperation potential in the ICT sectors of Sri Lanka and Viet Nam.

Representatives from the Sri Lanka Association for Software Services Companies (SLASSCOM), Federation of Information Technology of Sri Lanka (FITIS) and the EDB interacted with General Secretary of Viet Nam Software and IT Association (VINASA) Nguyen Thi Thu Giang, Chairman of Vietnam Internet Association (VIA) Vu Hoang Liean and respective representatives of umbrella organizations of the IT sector in Viet Nam. Comprehensive presentations on opportunities available in both countries were conducted virtually by the four agencies.

The potential of Viet Nam’s initiatives in their smart city concept, digital transformation, e-governance and technology training (AI, IoT, BlockChain and Big Data etc) was explored by the participants. Sri Lankan associations also assured the possibility of complementing skills between the two countries as part of future cooperation. The two sides also agreed to together explore business ventures in software development, outsourcing, BPO and other sectors. Vietnamese organizations will be inviting their Sri Lankan counterparts to participate at major IT events they hold in Viet Nam in the future.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Viet Nam Prasanna Gamage opened the virtual meeting by welcoming the initiative and participating agencies and assuring the fullest cooperation of the Mission in promoting cooperation within this important sector. Third Secretary/Commercial of the Embassy Prasadi Boomawalage coordinated the webinar with the two sides.