Duruthu Poya is extremely remarkable for Sri Lanka as it marks Lord Buddha’s first visit to Sri Lanka in the ninth month after attaining Enlightenment to solve a confrontation between the Yaksha and Naga Tribes. Several significant events including handing a handful of hair to God Sumana Saman who attained “Sovaan” by listening to Dhamma preached by the Lord Buddha, happened on Duruthu poya day.