Members of Parliament are invited for PCR Tests in Parliament

Serjeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando says that random PCR tests are conducted once a week for the staff of the Parliament at the Parliament complex and that the Hon. Members of Parliament are also invited to attend these PCR tests.



With the support of the Department of the Director General of Health Services, these tests will be conducted once a week during the sitting days as well as non-sitting days. Meanwhile, Member of Parliament (Dr) Upul Galappaththi who has been identified as an associate of MP Wasantha Yapa Bandara ,has tested negative for COVID 19 following the tests. He has volunteered to attend the Antigen and PCR tests and reports have already been submitted to the Sergeant at Arms of Parliament.

Under the programs implemented in the Parliament complex from 13th January 2021, 190 persons were subjected to PCR tests on the 25 th January and all of them have tested

negative for COVID - 19.