Western Province schools are expected to be reopen for other grades before 15 February under Covid-19 guidelines - Minister of Education

A request has been made to consider teachers as a priority vaccine recipient – Minister of Education G. L. Peiris.

Addressing a media briefing yesterday (29) the minister states Western Province schools have been reopened for GCE Ordinary Level students and the possibilities to reopen the Western Province schools before 15 February for other grades under healthcare guidelines are also being examined.

While extending his gratitude for school principals, teachers and parents, the Minister stated that he is requesting the government to prioritize the vaccination of the teachers.

He believes that even though the Covid-19 threat is still prevalent, it is not practical to keep the schools closed for extended periods of time.

Minister further expressed that each school has been authorized to take steps to open schools in the Colombo, Kalutara and Gampaha districts of the Western Province and said schools are given the opportunity to inform the ministry regarding any discrepancies of the circulars. Furthermore, the Ministry is examining the schools that can be reopened before 15 February and providing the necessary facilities and financial assistance for these schools to reopen while ensuring Covid-19 regulations.

According to the minister, the possibility to reopen both pre-schools and Grade 1 -5 of Western Province schools is also being examined.

Secretary to the Ministry of Education Prof. Kapila Perera and Private Secretary to the Ministry Nalin Gamlath were also present at this media briefing