Construction of Katunayake Kaludiyawela Green Industrial Estate to be commenced soon at a cost of Rs. 2 billion – Minister of Industries.

The Minister of Industries, Wimal Weerawansa affirms that the approval has been granted for the cabinet memorandum on the construction of a Green Industrial Estate on more than 100 acres of government land in Kaludiyawela, Katunayake.

The Ministry of Industry is spending a cost of more than Rs. 2000 million to develop the said land environment-friendly with access to water, electricity, and road facilities and it will be offered to investors who have requested to initiate industries in the Western Province.

Western Province investors who have invested in industrial fields including batik, rubber, plastics, pharmaceuticals, electrical and electronics, value-added agricultural products will be given priority to start their industries in this industrial park.

Minister further stated that facilitating the said services to more than 150 investors who have submitted their project proposals would create nearly 11,500 job opportunities. Currently, there are 32 industrial estates functioning under the Ministry and 9 of them are situated in Western Province, thus making the Katunayake Kaludiyawela Industrial Estate the 10th industrial estate in the province.

A fully-facilitated shopping center will also be constructed on a 5-acre land of this industrial park to attract tourists and the Minister said the shopping center would provide an opportunity for the industrialists to sell their products.