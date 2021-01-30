Outgoing Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand makes a farewell call on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister and the Government for the support she received throughout her tenure. She said she believed that her successor would enjoy the same support she received over the years and have a productive working relationship with the Government.

Discussing a few pending matters between the two nations, the Ambassador highlighted an investment by Thailand in a project to develop a sugar factory in Vavuniya and the extension of the strategic economic partnership agreement between both nations. The Prime Minister assured the Ambassador of continued support of the Government of Sri Lanka on expediting both matters.

The Prime Minister wished the outgoing Ambassador the very best in all her future endeavors and thanked her for the continued support and friendship of the Kingdom of Thailand.

Hon. Ajith Nivard Cabraal, State Minister of Money & Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms joined the Prime Minister for this meeting