Sri Lanka Cricket Summoned before the COPE Committee

The Chairman of the COPE Committee Prof. Charitha Herath stated that Sri Lanka Cricket has been summoned before the Committee on the 11th of February.



The National Child Protection Authority has been called before COPE on the 12th of February where the Special Audit Report on the National Child Protection Authority relating to child abuse in Sri Lanka will be taken into discussion.



Accordingly, the project of Resettlement of families living in High-risk Land Slide Zones in the District of Kandy of the Central Province is scheduled for the 24th of February.

The COPE Chairman Prof. Charitha Herath further stated that the Environmental Audit Report on the Plastic importing management of usage and post usage in Sri Lanka is scheduled to be taken up on the 26 th of February.