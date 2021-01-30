Extremely glad to launch the vaccination process - Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi

Health Minister is extremely glad to start the vaccination program with the Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which was brought to Sri Lanka as a donation from India upon request of the Sri Lankan President.

Even though she is not in a position to attend the first vaccination process as she is still under treatment for Covid-19, she wishes the program success.

Minister expresses her contentment on receiving the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine even before the expected time period with the intervention of the Sri Lankan President, Prime

Minister and Indian Prime Minister.

Health Minister extends her heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Prime Minister and the Government, Senior Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga and the special committee on

COVID-19 vaccination, State Minister of Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID Prevention Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle, High Commissioners of Sri Lanka and India,

Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Director General of Health Services, and all the other officers who are involved in the vaccination process.