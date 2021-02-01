Special traffic plan for Independence Day

DIG Ajith Rohana declares, a special traffic plan will be carried out for the Independence Day celebration and it is in force from 1st February to 4th February.

Speaking at the 73rd Independence Day commemoration press conference held today (01) at the Department of Government Information, DIG Ajith Rohana said traffic restrictions are imposed on the areas of Colombo Independence Square, Nidahas Mawatha, Nelum Pokuna roundabout, Library roundabout and Torrington. However, traffic restrictions are not imposed on Galle Road, High Level Road, Kandy Road up-to Negombo as well as Kandy-Katunayake Expressway.

This traffic plan will be in force from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m and the public is asked to use alternative roads.

DIG Rohana further explained that the traffic plan will not disturb the government and private institutions and the residents of the said areas but he requests the public to strictly obey the traffic police officers while driving.

He also requests the public to avoid travelling on 4th February from 4 a.m to 1 p.m in the abovementioned areas.

Public can contact the Traffic Police via 0112433333 to obtain any necessary details on traffic restrictions.