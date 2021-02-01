Sri Lanka Embassy Jakarta organizes webinar on best practices in Indonesia in SME sector and cooperatives

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Jakarta organized and conducted a webinar between the Ministry of Cooperative and Small and Medium Enterprises of Indonesia and the State Ministry of Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection of Sri Lanka on 13 January 2021 to share best practices from Indonesia with Sri Lanka in the SME and Cooperative Sectors.

The webinar was addressed by Deputy Minister for Production and Marketing and Promotion of Indonesia Victoria br. Simanungkalit and Leonard Theosabrata President-Director of Small and Medium Enterprises and Cooperatives (SMESCO) a public service agency under the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs. SMESCO promotes and markets the local products made by SMEs to the domestic and international market and cooperates with a number of partners from other countries.

The webinar was attended by Secretary of the State Ministry of Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection of Sri Lanka K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, Senior Officials of the Ministry and Provincial Cooperative Commissioners from the Southern, Western, Northern, Central, Uva and North Western Provinces.

The webinar was a result of the initiative taken by Secretary, State Ministry of Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection of Sri Lanka K.D.S. Ruwanchandra to request the network of Sri Lanka Missions overseas to share best practices in the SME Sector internationally, as Sri Lanka transforms the SME Sector including re-drafting the Act of Parliament on the Cooperative Sector. Secretary, State Ministry of Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection of Sri Lanka noted in his comments that sharing knowledge is a great act of friendship.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Indonesia, Yasoja Gunasekera noted that Sri Lanka and Indonesia are friendly neighbours enjoying a multifaceted bilateral relationship that has endured and strengthened over centuries.