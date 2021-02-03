“Egyptian President Al Sisi extends warm greetings to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sri Lanka’s Independence Anniversary”

Reaffirming the cordial relationship that has always existed between Egypt and Sri Lanka, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi has extended his heartfelt best wishes and greetings to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the people of Sri Lanka on the occasion of Sri Lanka’s 73 rd Independence Anniversary.



The full text of the message of greetings reads as follows: “H.E. Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka; On the occasion of celebrating the Independence Day of your friendly country, it gives me immense pleasure to convey to Your Excellency and your people my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes.

I take this good opportunity to express my appreciation of the bilateral relations binding our two friendly countries, affirming that I look forward to promoting them in all domains for the best interest of our two friendly peoples.

Dear Mr. President, please accept my sincere wishes for the best of your well-being and for the progress and prosperity of the people of Sri Lanka. Highest consideration and appreciation.”

It is to be noted that Egypt was the first Arab and African country to establish diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka in 1957. Bilateral relations are currently experiencing a surge across many fields as both countries are cooperating and working together to overcome the diverse challenges presented by the COVID-19 global pandemic. Even during these difficult times, bilateral trade has gathered in momentum while the two countries are pursuing enhanced cooperation on several other fronts following the first round of bilateral political consultations held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and Sri Lanka in Cairo on 12 December 2019. Subsequently, EgyptAir, the national flag carrier of Egypt commenced direct cargo flights between Cairo and Colombo from October 2020, while the inauguration of direct passenger flights between the two countries is also in the pipeline.



Egypt is also a traditional friend of Sri Lanka in international fora, especially in extending its staunch and unconditional support to the dignity, independence, sovereignty and unity of the Sri Lankan nation in the face of mounting internal and external pressures.