Let us be committed to overcome challenges

It is a pleasure for me to be able to congratulate all in Sri Lanka and the Sri Lankans around the world, on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of gaining independence to Sri Lanka.

We celebrate with pride, the activities of our past national heroes and war heroes for the freedom, independence and sovereignty of the country, as a great and proud nation in the world and as a nation against the social, economic and political oppression due to colonization of the country for four hundred and fifty years by the Western foreign invasions. We recall with reverence, their commitment and determination to liberate our motherland, by working unitedly as Sri Lankans without any discrimination, in liberating Sri Lanka from the Portuguese, Dutch and English. Today marks the 73rd anniversary of the independence gained on 04th February 1948, which we commemorate with great pride.

The independence we gained on 04th February 1948 and the declaration of Sri Lanka as a Republic on 22nd May 1972 have enabled us to be completely free from the British rule.

Let us also remember that today, we all pledge to make Sri Lanka’s President His Excellency Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s vision, ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ a reality and to build a free, independent, sovereign and prosperous Sri Lanka, after seventy-three years of overcoming various challenges.

We must also keep in mind, the challenges that have arisen nationally and internationally against the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of this country. We are determined to make Sri Lanka a prosperous country, maintaining friendly relations with the nations of the world, after defeating 30 years of separatist and brutal terrorism. Meanwhile, we and the whole world are facing an unpredicted global pandemic today. We can overcome the COVID-19 pandemic that is plaguing the world as well. It is the responsibility of all of us to support the Government’s programme to defeat this pandemic, which is based on the world’s advanced technology and the local traditional experience.

With the independence we have gained, we will continue to advance as an independent, sovereign, democratic and unitary state, maintaining Sri Lanka's dignity, pride and identity while maintaining friendly cooperation with all states, prioritizing the neutral and non-aligned foreign policy.

Dinesh Gunawardena

Foreign Minister

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka