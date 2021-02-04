337 Officers and 8,226 Other Ranks of Sri Lanka Army promoted in relation to 73rd National Independence Day commemoration.

In relation to the 73rd National Independence Day commemoration, on the recommendation of General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, a total number of 337 Officers of the Sri Lanka Army (Regular and Volunteer force) and 8,226 Other Ranks of the Army were promoted to their respective next ranks by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Accordingly, under the Officers category, 14 Brigadiers to the rank of Major General, 23 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier, 35 Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel, 34 Majors to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, 206 Captains to the rank of Major, 22 Lieutenants to the rank of Captain and 3 Second Lieutenants to the rank of Lieutenant (Regular Force & Volunteer Force) have been promoted.

Under the Other Ranks category, 212 Warrant Officers II to the rank of Warrant Officer I, 795 Staff Sergeants to the rank of Warrant Officer II, 1351 Sergeants to the rank of Staff Sergeant, 1422 Corporals to the rank of Sergeant, 2070 Lance Corporals to the rank of Corporal and 2415 Privates to the rank of Lance Corporal have been promoted.

The above promotions are effective from today (4th Feb 2021).