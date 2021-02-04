Regulation on the Minimum Age pertaining to EPF will be presented in Parliament



The regulation pertaining to increase the minimum age for contribution to the Employees

Provident Fund ( EPF ) from 14 to 16 years was considered in the Ministerial Consultative

Committee on Labor held in Parliament Feb: ( 03) .

An Extraordinary Gazette Notification has been issued in this regard and it was agreed to

submit the regulation regarding the amendment to Parliament for approval in the coming

days.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Labour met last day (03) under the

chairmanship of the Minister of Labor Nimal Siripala de Silva. This regulation has been



issued in line with the amendment which was passed in Parliament recently in order to

increase the minimum working age from 14 to 16 years.

In addition, the annual report of the National Institute of Labor Studies ( NILS ) for the year

2018 was considered at the meeting. The Committee drew attention on the Progress of the

NILS in past years, which conducts training and awareness programs on labor law. The

Minister instructed the relevant officials to obtain NVQ qualification for the courses of this

institute and to develop all the courses in a more systematic manner.

He also directed the Secretary to the Ministry and the officials of the National Institute of

Labor Studies ( NILS) to make the lawyers, officials of the Department of Labor and the

trade unions aware of the legal provisions related to the new labor law ,introduced by the

Parliament through awareness programmes and seminars. The current financial status of

the institution was also discussed at the committee.

State Minister Piyankara Jayaratne, Member of Parliament Jagath Pushpakumara, Secretary

to the Ministry Mapa Pathirana and officials were present at the meeting.