    February 05, 2021
    February 05, 2021

Regulation on the Minimum Age pertaining to EPF will be presented in Parliament

     

     


    The regulation pertaining to increase the minimum age for contribution to the Employees
    Provident Fund ( EPF ) from 14 to 16 years was considered in the Ministerial Consultative
    Committee on Labor held in Parliament Feb: ( 03) .
    An Extraordinary Gazette Notification has been issued in this regard and it was agreed to
    submit the regulation regarding the amendment to Parliament for approval in the coming
    days.
    The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Labour met last day (03) under the
    chairmanship of the Minister of Labor Nimal Siripala de Silva. This regulation has been

    issued in line with the amendment which was passed in Parliament recently in order to
    increase the minimum working age from 14 to 16 years.
    In addition, the annual report of the National Institute of Labor Studies ( NILS ) for the year
    2018 was considered at the meeting. The Committee drew attention on the Progress of the
    NILS in past years, which conducts training and awareness programs on labor law. The
    Minister instructed the relevant officials to obtain NVQ qualification for the courses of this
    institute and to develop all the courses in a more systematic manner.
    He also directed the Secretary to the Ministry and the officials of the National Institute of
    Labor Studies ( NILS) to make the lawyers, officials of the Department of Labor and the
    trade unions aware of the legal provisions related to the new labor law ,introduced by the
    Parliament through awareness programmes and seminars. The current financial status of
    the institution was also discussed at the committee.
    State Minister Piyankara Jayaratne, Member of Parliament Jagath Pushpakumara, Secretary
    to the Ministry Mapa Pathirana and officials were present at the meeting.

