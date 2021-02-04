Kaluganga Sand Mining Permits to be re-issued conditionally for a short period of time

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau has banned sand mining in a 14 km stretch from the estuary to Nartupana due to sand mining. Accordingly, the extension of 246 mining permits issued for sand mining in the area after December 31 last year has been suspended.



The reason for this is that the people of the Kalutara area have to face a drinking water problem due to the rising seawater along the Kalu Ganga during the dry season. Due to this, the supply of drinking water to the people of Kalutara was suspended for several occasions in 2019. An investigation by the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau confirmed that the river had turned to a depth of 12-14 meters at various places in the area.

It was also decided to ensure that there was no sand in the area and to stop the sand excavation for some time to prevent the river from deepening and to allow time for the sand deposits to re-form.

However, as a result of this decision, a number of families who made a living from sand mining have become helpless and their families have requested for a concessionary solution.

Accordingly, a discussion in this regard was held at the Ministry of Environment (03) afternoon. Mahinda Amaraweera, Minister of Environment, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Minister of Ports Development, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Environment and Anura Walpola, Chairman of the GSMB, as well as officials from the Water Supply Board, Irrigation Department, Sri Lanka Police and Kalutara District Secretariat, were also present. Mr. Rohitha Abeygunawardena said that since hunger is more important than anything else, they should be given a grace period.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera pointed out that the 246 licensees engaged in this industry as well as thousands of people in the Kalutara District will have to face a major drinking water problem in the near future.

Accordingly, it was agreed to issue sand mining permits again on several conditions Some families have been issued sand mining permits such as 04-05, so only one sand permit is allowed per family.

Three months after the issuance of these permits, another sand survey and an electronic survey of the Kaluganga will be conducted. If it is confirmed that the sea

water is mixing with the river water, sand mining will be banned again

One family has the opportunity to dig sand only 4 days a week and only 03 cubes of sand can be dumped per person per day.

It has been proposed to the Presidential Task Force to minimize the taxes levied on sand mining permits for various purposes after they are issued, thereby providing relief to sand miners.

These sand mining activities are regularly monitored by the District Secretariat and the Kalutara Police. Taking immediate action to revoke the sand mining licenses issued to

those who carry out illegal sand mining.



Minister Mahinda Amaraweera requested the people involved in sand mining to engage in these activities responsibly and if they wish, they could provide employment opportunities in Manampitiya under the Technical Services Company for easy sand mining, They can earning more monies Minister Pointed out

However, the Water Supply and Drainage Board and the Irrigation Department requested that action be taken to prevent a drinking water problem in the Kalutara District. Accordingly, it was agreed at that discussion to issue temporary sand mining permits with the several conditions.