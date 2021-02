Opening of the Regional Consular Office in Kandy Saturday, 06 February 2021 at 2.00 p.m.

Under the guidance of the Foreign Minister, Dinesh Gunawardena, the Foreign Ministry will open a Regional Consular Office in Kandy on Saturday, 06 February 2021 at 2.00 p.m.

The Foreign Ministry hereby kindly invites a representative of your media institution to cover the event. The venue and the address is given below:

Regional Consular Office

No.1065, 2nd Floor, Mahinda Rajapaksa Information Technology Center

Gatambe, Peradeniya,