Japan gifts an Audio-Visual studio to Horana Sri Palee Campus

Sri Lankan Government has recognized the development of university education depends on the identification of courses suitable for each university. To this end, gaining a fully-equipped audio-visual studio to Horana Sri Palee Campus further ensures the production of refined journalists to the society.

Joining the inaugural opening ceremony of Audio-Visual studio of Sri Palee Campus held on 3rd February, Education Minister G. L Peiris expressed his gratitude towards the Japanese Ambassador and the Japanese Government for gifting the said studio and assisting to foster the university media education in the country.

Minister further emphasized Sri Lanka and Japan has always maintained strong bilateral relations and Japan has always been generously assisting Sri Lanka’s Skills development field.

Minister appreciated the immense contribution of Prof. Ranjan Hettiarachchi, Rector of Horana Sri Palee Campus on this.

Under a financial donation of Rs. 12 million from the Cultural Grassroots Project initiated by the Japanese Government, this audio-visual studio has been established with varied amenities like modern cameras, post-production and colour combination facilities.

Akira Sugiyama, Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, State Minister of National Heritage and rural arts, Vidura Wickremanayake, Secretary of Education Prof. Kapila Perera, Chairman of UGC, Senior Prof. Sampath Amaratunga, Vice Chancellor of University of Colombo, Senior Prof. Chandrika N. Wijeratne and Rector Horana Sri Palee Campus, Prof. Ranjan Hettiarachchi were present at this occasion.