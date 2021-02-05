Wari Saubhagya (Irrigation Prosperity) Program is a blessing for Rajarata people – Minister S.M. Chandrasena.

Joining the inaugural ceremony of Maha-Ela construction project at Mahameegaswewa, Palugaswewa, Anuradhapura, Minister stated that the current government has ensured the protection of Sri Lankan farmers and in return, the government has gained around 70% of farmers’ trust and admiration.

Highlighting the “Wari Saubhagya” project as a remarkable milestone within President’s Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour, Mr. Chandrasena explains Maha Ela in North-Central will benefit in providing water from Mahaweli River across North-Central.

In addition, the longest tunnel of South Asia will be constructed in this area which will be carrying water 28km underground. The said underground tunnel will be designed enabling the elephants and other animals’ mobility in the area.