February 07, 2021
    Navy built RO plants in Ampara vested with the public

    Four (04) more Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants, newly built as part of Naval Social Responsibility project in Padiyathalawa Divisional Secretariat, Ampara were declared open for
    community use on 04th February 2021. With these recent installations, the Navy has thus far set up a total of 817 Reverse Osmosis plants to fulfil safe drinking water requirement
    of the community who were deprived of such facilities.

    The project was set in motion utilizing technical expertise and manpower enabled by Sri Lanka Navy, going by the initiation of the Ministry of Health. Accordingly, the new facilities
    have been installed at office premises of Padiyathalawa Divisional Secretariat, Kollegama Raja Maha Viharaya, Serankada Parana Rajamaha Viharaya and Children’s Park in
    Meegaswatta. Consequently, these RO plants from here on would facilitate the community in respective areas with safe drinking water.

    The openings of these facilities were held in accordance with health and safety guidelines due to existing COVID-19 concerns and the events were attended by Captain Logistics
    Department Southeastern Naval Command, Captain Prashan Marso, naval personnel attached to the Command and residents.

