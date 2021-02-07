Navy built RO plants in Ampara vested with the public

The project was set in motion utilizing technical expertise and manpower enabled by Sri Lanka Navy, going by the initiation of the Ministry of Health. Accordingly, the new facilities
have been installed at office premises of Padiyathalawa Divisional Secretariat, Kollegama Raja Maha Viharaya, Serankada Parana Rajamaha Viharaya and Children’s Park in
Meegaswatta. Consequently, these RO plants from here on would facilitate the community in respective areas with safe drinking water.
The openings of these facilities were held in accordance with health and safety guidelines due to existing COVID-19 concerns and the events were attended by Captain Logistics
Department Southeastern Naval Command, Captain Prashan Marso, naval personnel attached to the Command and residents.