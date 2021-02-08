Prices of 27 essential consumer goods reduced from today

Under the price stabilization program launched by the Trade Ministry, a media briefing was held Friday (05) at the Ministry on price stabilization of 27 essential consumer goods which will be sold only through Lanka Sathosa, cooperatives and Q-shops starting from today.

Speaking at the conference, Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena briefed the prevailing market prices of the 27 commodities, prices of these commodities sold only through Lanka Sathosa, cooperatives and Q-shops and how the difference between the prices benefit the public.

Minister extended his gratitude to public and private sector manufacturers and direct importers in joining this venture and appreciated the efforts of the President Gotabaya-led government for easing the economic troubles of the general public by launching such projects amid the pandemic situation.

Mr. Gunawardena also suggested that it would be ideal if the supermarket chains could adapt the prices of the 27 commodities stabilized by the government and assist the citizens.

If the public experiences any inconvenience buying these consumer goods through Sathosa, cooperatives and Q- shops, they can reach the relevant authorities through 1998 and anyone can report price fraud through 1977. These telephone lines are activated from today onwards.