MRIA Continues to be one of the Most Desirable Destinations by International Airlines and Tourists

MRIA excited to welcome Air Astana from Kazakhstan today as they operated their first flight (A 321, KC 565) arrived at 10.28 a.m. with 160 passengers on board. Air Astana is the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, based in Almaty. It operates scheduled, domestic and international services on 64 routes from its main hub, Almaty International Airport, and from its secondary hub, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

Air Astana flight will be a weekly flight operating every Saturday and is expected to continue till April. In addition, SCAT Airlines will also operate weekly flights every Thursday and will continue till April.

Aitken Spence Travels is the local DMC engaged in this operation. The ‘bio bubble’ concept will give visitors a great opportunity for international tourists to travel within the country while adhering to safety protocols.



The commencements of charter flights from Kazakhstan to Sri Lanka will help to revive the tourism industry of Sri Lanka and boost our economy. Given the strategic and exotic locations surrounded, MRIA is becoming a hot spot among international tourists. MRIA envisions to be an exotic tourism destination in the region. Up to now, there have been more than 2500 international tourists arrived in the country ever since it was open for international tourists.

Hon. Prasanna Ranatunga, Minister of Tourism, Hon. D. V. Chanaka, State Minister of Aviation and Export Zones Development, Major General (Rtd.) G. A. Chandrasiri, Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited, Mr. Upul Dharmadasa, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka, Mr. Rajiv Sooriyaarachchi, Vice Chairman of AASL, Mr. Shehan Sumanasekara, Director Operations (All Airports) AASL, Mr. Thilak Weerasinghe, Chairman of Lanka Sportreizen and Mr. Nalin Jayasundera, Managing Director of Aitken Spence also attended the welcoming of the inaugural flight and a media briefing was held at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) premises. Marketing and Corporate Communications