Identifying priorities and practically intervening to uplift education of the Northern Province – Minister of Education.

Education Minister G.L Peris assures the Government will be identifying and prioritizing the requirements in the education sphere of the Northern Province and will practically intervene to implement the necessary actions to uplift the province’s education.

Minister stated this yesterday (07) visiting the Nagapooshani Amman Kovil in Nagadeepa.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Incumbent thero of Nagadeepa temple who has been in charge for forty-eight years and guaranteed to ensure the health, education and economic progress of the Northern People in spite of any political differences.

In addition, a discussion was held between the Education Minister and the Bishop of Jaffna during the Minister's visit to Northern Province which highlighted that the crucial requirements of Northern citizens are the upliftment of their education, agriculture, and fishing industry.

Minister further explained, he was able to meet all the education authorities in Jaffna and notified the importance of lessening communication distance among ethnicities. To this end he suggested strengthening the coordination between Northern schools and Southern schools.

Senior Education authorities including Additional Secretaries to the Ministry were also present at this occasion.