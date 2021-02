Minister Keheliya Rambukwella says, nothing outside of the National policy framework “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” will be implemented.

The Minister stated this at the Cabinet decision media briefing held today (09) at the Government Information Department while answering a question asked by a journalist regarding the government’s stance on foreign requests to take over the Bank of Ceylon building and Sudarshi Hall.

He added that “anybody can make requests but only the government can decide whether to grant the request or not”.