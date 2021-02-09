We will ensure the job security of estate workers – Minister Ramesh Pathirana

He stated this today (09) at the Parliament answering a question on the issue of increasing wages up to Rs.1000 asked by Mr. Welukumar, a Member of Parliament from the

opposition.

As the discussions on increasing wages of estate workers between trade unions and estate owners had failed to reach an agreement, the matter has been brought before the Wages Board and when the Ministry of Labour publishes the Gazette notification on this within next week, the relevant companies are bound to pay the agreed wage of Rs.1000.