February 09, 2021
    We will ensure the job security of estate workers – Minister Ramesh Pathirana

    Minister of Plantation Industries, Minister Ramesh Pathirana assures the President-led government will ensure the job security of estate workers.

     

    He stated this today (09) at the Parliament answering a question on the issue of increasing wages up to Rs.1000 asked by Mr. Welukumar, a Member of Parliament from the
    opposition.

    Minister added many talks have been carried out between the estate owners and trade unions regarding the above matter but both parties were unable to reach a general agreement on this. So, the decision has been brought forth through the Wages Board and Labour Minister.

    As the discussions on increasing wages of estate workers between trade unions and estate owners had failed to reach an agreement, the matter has been brought before the Wages Board and when the Ministry of Labour publishes the Gazette notification on this within next week, the relevant companies are bound to pay the agreed wage of Rs.1000.

     

     

