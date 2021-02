Minister of Labour, Nimal Siripala de Silva said today (09) at the Parliament, a new agreement will be signed in order to directly credit migrant workers' Employees’ Provident Fund to the Employees’ Provident Fund of Sri Lanka.

Minister further explained, a large number of Sri Lankan migrant workers are employed in countries like India and Bangladesh where their provident fund is credited to the provident fund of those countries and they have to wait for years to withdraw that money from those countries.

Therefore, the Labour Minister is expecting to sign a new agreement with these countries and directly credit migrant workers' Employees’ Provident Fund to the Employees’ Provident Fund of Sri Lanka.