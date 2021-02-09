February 09, 2021
    Agreed to take action regarding the plant based on scientific decision

    The government has agreed to implement necessary actions based only on scientific explanations regarding the endangered plant.

     

    Currently, the issue of relocating an endangered plant named “Crudia zeylanica” has been of serious concern by different parties in the country. This plant is said to be extremely rare and has been rediscovered in a small plot of forest land located close to the Daraluwa Railway Station in Gampaha.

    A question was asked by a journalist during the cabinet decision media briefing today (09) held at the Department of Government Information regarding the environmentalists’ concerns on the relocation of the plant due to construction works of the expressway from Kadawatha to Meerigama. The Minister then explained actions will be taken depending on the scientific decisions regarding the said plant.

