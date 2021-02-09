Search Attempts of SF Troops & 112 Brigade Teams Continue Braving Worse Weather Conditions

A combined Army team of the Special Forces (SF) and 112 Brigade troops on the directions of General Shavendra Silva, Colonel of the regiment, SF, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army and Major General Kumara Jayapathirana, Commander, Security Forces-Central, together with Policemen and civilians yesterday morning (9) for the third consecutive day resumed search operations to trace the whereabouts of a 35-year old man who had gone missing in dense jungles around the Mini World’s End cliff area in Kotagama Grama Niladhari Division in Bibila.

The missing Dinura Wijesundera from Maggona, Kalutara had gone on a camping excursion with 11 others, including six Medical Officers when bad rainy weather conditions, gale-force winds and thick mist on Saturday (6) enveloped the entire area and compelled them to abandon their mission resulting in their abrupt return to their vehicles during small hours on Sunday (7).

It had reportedly taken a few hours for them to proceed back amidst worsening weather and thick darkness, but found en route that the said victim had gone missing while they were returning to their place from where they began their foot journey.

On information received, troops of the Special Forces (SF) and 112 Brigade troops of the Security Force HQ-Central, together with the Police rushed to the area and began search operations, braving all odds and unfavourable weather patterns. However, no trace of the missing person has been detected as of Tuesday (9) noon, but search teams have resumed operations on the instructions of their respective Commanding Officers. It is presumed that the victim would have slipped and fallen off the deep precipice, unable to trace the jungle footpath in the midst of worst weather, mist and darkness.

As of this morning, troops of the 112 Brigade and Special Force troops are engaged in the operation. An attempt by Special Forces to go down the cliff using raffling technique had to be abandoned this morning after about 90 ft in depth due to prevailing thick frost and poor visibility.

Supervising developments, Major General Kumara Jayapathirana, Commander, Security Forces - Central, Brigadier Anura Dissanayake, 112 Brigade Commander and Brigadier Thushara Mahalekamge, SF Brigade Commander are currently at the location, together with their search and rescue teams. Emergency ambulances are on standby and Air Force has offered to airlift the victim, if need arises.

SL Army