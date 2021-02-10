Schools to be reopened for all grades from March 15

Education Minister Prof. G.L Peris says schools will be reopened for all grades from March 15th.

Apart from the schools in Western Province and isolated areas, all the other schools have already been reopened and the Ministry recently took steps to obtain the recommendations of the District Development Committee regarding the opening of schools in the Colombo, Gampaha, and Kalutara districts.

Minister stated many schools in the Western Province will be able to reopen from February 15 once the approval is granted from the district recommendations forwarded to health authorities.

The District Development Committee has recommended that 412 out of 492 schools in the Colombo District will be able to start from February 15.

Accordingly, 73 out of 76 schools in Colombo Divisional Secretariat, 29 out of 31 schools in Sri Jayawardenapura, 17 out of 49 schools in Kaduwela, 11 out of 26 schools in Padukka, 7 out of 32 schools in Maharagama, 24 out of 27 schools in Ratmalana and all the schools in Kolonnawa, Homagama, Kesbewa, Dehiwala, Moraruwa and Seethawaka Divisional Secretariats will be reopened by February 15th.

Yet, the reopening of 80 schools in Colombo district has not been recommended by the committee.

Minister further added necessary steps have been taken to conduct G. C. E. Ordinary Level Exam from March 1st to March 11th and thereafter all schools for all grades will be restarted from March 15 under the consent of health authorities.