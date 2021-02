Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella requests the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 prevention to provide the Covid-19 vaccine to journalists.

The Minister has forwarded this request at the COVID-19 prevention committee meeting chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

There are around 6,000 registered journalists with the Department of Government Information and 1,500 of them are provincial correspondents.

Minister has put forth this request stating that media personalities play a significant role in providing accurate information to the general public in the midst of the pandemic.